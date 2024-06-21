13 Creative Ways To Use Liquid Smoke

The idea of putting smoke in a bottle is very poetic. It sounds like a metaphor, something akin to sand slipping through your fingers. Yet, bottling smoke is not an idiom nor a lyric from a love song; it is a well-established chemical process and has been since 1895 when American pharmacist Ernest H. Wright invented liquid smoke.

This flavoring agent is made by burning wood and capturing the smoke in a condenser, which cools it down and transforms it into liquid. This is then filtered to remove impurities and concentrated to enhance the smoky flavor. The result is an amazingly versatile and useful ingredient. Smoke flavors are tasty in many kinds of dishes, adding a distinct, robust element. There is a certain nostalgia to smokiness, too, an appealing feeling of the outdoors, of campfires, barbecues, and grilled meats.

Many of us have experimented with liquid smoke in meat dishes — it can be a quick and efficient way to whip up smoked meats or cured salmon when you don't have a smoker — or a few hours — at your disposal. But did you ever think of putting it into your desserts? Into cocktails or veggie dishes? Getting creative with liquid smoke will pay off, so here are ideas to get you started.