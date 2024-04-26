16 Ways To Add More Flavor To Store-Bought Guacamole

Store-bought guacamole is a fantastic buy, and you can usually expect it to contain ingredients like avocado, garlic, onion, salt, cilantro, tomatoes, or jalapeños, though the composition and consistency may vary by brand. Unless you're a master of picking avocados, store-bought guac is the way to go. Sometimes avocados are rock-hard and unripe, while other times they're overripe and moldy. There are a lot of factors that go into making fresh guacamole, fresh ingredients included.

When you want to have a date night or a picnic among friends, store-bought guacamole is a great option to stock up on. But when you want to elevate it a bit or simply give it a boost in taste, there are quite a few add-ins that provide more flavor in store-bought guacamole — and you likely have many of these ingredients at home already. From guac staples like salt and lime juice to head-turning additions such as vinaigrette or wasabi and ginger, we'll cover some delicious ways to liven up this pre-made green dip.