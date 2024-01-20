Mayo Is The Secret Weapon For Beyond Creamy Guacamole

To improve a bowl of homemade guacamole, your go-to ingredient might be jalapeños for a kick of heat, freshly chopped cilantro, or a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for a touch of acidity. But if you want to make your guacamole creamier, mayonnaise is the secret ingredient that can make it happen. The unlikely pairing of the tangy condiment with avocados will help enhance the texture in the same way mayo does with other unconventional recipes like chocolate cake and mashed potatoes.

Mayonnaise gets its creamy consistency from an emulsion of oil, water, and eggs, and that creaminess permeates your guacamole when you fold it into the dip. The condiment has a bright and sour flavor profile, but you don't have to worry about the guacamole tasting like a spoonful of mayo because the avocados and other ingredients will still stand out. This creamy version of guacamole makes it the perfect consistency to dip chips in.

It's also more spreadable, which makes it easier to use on burgers, tacos, and sandwiches. For this ingredient hack, use your favorite store-bought mayo or make a homemade version with our classic mayonnaise recipe. For an even more delectable dip, use flavored mayo like chipotle or sriracha mayonnaise for some heat or a lime-infused variety to lean into the acidity.