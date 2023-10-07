Sinus-Clearing Ginger Wasabi Guacamole Recipe

"Because it's so different," says Le Moing, "it's best served simple so you can really taste the unique flavor combination." She suggests this guacamole as a dip for plain tortilla chips, but says it could also be used with raw vegetables. "I think cucumbers would be best," she advises, explaining that their plain flavor will showcase the dip.

If you would prefer to use it as a condiment rather than a dip, she suggests that it could be used with tuna or salmon steaks or on burgers. She also feels that it would work well with sushi since both the wasabi and pickled ginger are typical sushi accompaniments. As for using it with tacos, she notes, "One of my favorite sushi fillings is shrimp tempura, so a shrimp taco with this guac would be killer." She says the condiment could also work well with beef or chicken tacos, but says that she herself skips the cheese when using it. If you do feel that cheese is an indispensable part of your tacos, though, she throws out there: "You could try it with cotija which I think would add a nice saltiness to it without overpowering too much."