Grilled Corn And Avocado Guacamole Recipe

Whether Mexican food is your go-to cuisine or not, chances are you're a guacamole fan. Who doesn't love scooping a chip into the famously flavorful dip, with its vibrant green color and fresh taste? This creative twist on the traditional recipe, grilled guacamole, offers a tasty blend of smoky charred flavors to highlight the creamy richness of the avocado. The caramelization that occurs during the grilling of the corn, jalapeño, onion, and even the avocado itself, adds depth and complexity to the taste that sets this guacamole recipe apart from all the others.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things about guacamole is how nutritious and versatile it is, and this grilled version is perfect for those days when you want to take the cooking outside." So grab an apron, brush up on essential grilling tips and tricks, and let's make some delicious guacamole, which is perfect for an appetizer or an accompaniment to tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, or enchiladas.