Grilled Corn And Avocado Guacamole Recipe
Whether Mexican food is your go-to cuisine or not, chances are you're a guacamole fan. Who doesn't love scooping a chip into the famously flavorful dip, with its vibrant green color and fresh taste? This creative twist on the traditional recipe, grilled guacamole, offers a tasty blend of smoky charred flavors to highlight the creamy richness of the avocado. The caramelization that occurs during the grilling of the corn, jalapeño, onion, and even the avocado itself, adds depth and complexity to the taste that sets this guacamole recipe apart from all the others.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things about guacamole is how nutritious and versatile it is, and this grilled version is perfect for those days when you want to take the cooking outside." So grab an apron, brush up on essential grilling tips and tricks, and let's make some delicious guacamole, which is perfect for an appetizer or an accompaniment to tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, or enchiladas.
Gather the ingredients for grilled corn and avocado guacamole recipe
To make this recipe, hit up the produce aisle for avocados, corn, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime. "Since avocados are the main ingredient here, it's important to use firm but ripe avocados. Hold the avocado in the palm of your hand and give it a gentle squeeze. A ripe avocado should yield slightly to pressure without feeling too mushy or overly soft. It should have a firm texture with a slight give," Hahn explains. The only other ingredient you'll need is salt, and you most likely have that on hand.
Step 1: Preheat the grill
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
Step 2: Prepare the avocados
Cut the avocados in half and remove the pits.
Step 3: Place the vegetables on the grill
Place the avocados cut side down on the grill along with the corn, onion, and jalapeño.
Step 4: Char the avocados
Cook the avocados for about 15 minutes until the underside is charred and then let them cool for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Cook the remaining vegetables
Cook the remaining vegetables for about 10 more minutes, rotating frequently.
Step 6: Scoop out the avocado
Scoop out the avocado flesh into a large bowl.
Step 7: Mash the avocado
Mash the avocado with a fork.
Step 8: Chop the roasted jalapeño
Discard the jalapeño skin and seeds and chop.
Step 9: Dice the onion
Dice the onion.
Step 10: Prepare the corn kernels
Remove the kernels from the corn cob with a sharp knife.
Step 11: Combine the ingredients
Add the corn, jalapeño, and onion to the bowl with the avocado along with the tomato, garlic, and cilantro
Step 12: Add the final ingredients
Add the lime juice and salt, then stir to combine.
Step 12: Serve the guacamole
The guacamole is ready to serve.
Can I make this recipe without using an outdoor grill?
Several types of indoor appliances can be used to grill the ingredients for the guacamole if an outdoor grill is not accessible. A stovetop grill pan, featuring ridges to mimic the char marks produced by outdoor grilling, evenly distributes heat over a stovetop burner making it suitable for indoor grilling. Panini presses, typically used for making pressed sandwiches, can also serve as grills for cooking the vegetables: Simply place them on the hot grill plates. You may have a griddle, commonly used for cooking breakfast foods, which offers another option for indoor grilling: Just preheat the surface and add the vegetables.
Additionally, an oven's broiler function can be utilized. Place the avocado and onion halves on a baking sheet cut side up and add the other vegetables whole, then broil them until they begin to brown and char slightly. You can also opt for a large cast iron skillet to sear and char the vegetables. This method will involve working in batches to accommodate all of the vegetables.
What are some ways to serve the grilled guacamole?
There are endless ways to serve the grilled guacamole. You can start by pairing it with crispy tortilla chips, to provide a classic and satisfying snack or appetizer. If you're feeling extra ambitious, you can make your own tortilla chips at home. Alternatively, spread the grilled guacamole on slices of toasted baguette for a festive bruschetta appetizer. Additionally, consider using it as a dip for fresh vegetables like carrots, celery, bell peppers, and cucumber for a nutritious and satisfying snack.
For a meal option, use it to dress up a taco salad with lettuce, taco meat, rice, corn, black olives, and tomatoes. Try it as a topping for beef tacos, shredded tofu tacos, quesadillas, or other Mexican-inspired dishes to add both flavor and texture. Grilled guacamole also wonderfully complements grilled meats such as chicken, steak, or fish, serving as a delicious side dish. You can incorporate it into wraps or sandwiches to add a creamy and flavorful element to your lunch or dinner.
Grilled guacamole even works for breakfast. Try topping scrambled eggs, omelets, or breakfast burritos with guacamole for a flavor-packed start to your day.
