Shredded Tofu Tacos Recipe
The enduring appeal of tacos is that they are easy to make, fun to eat, and delicious. Years ago, tacos were made with ground beef or chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Today they can be filled with a wide range of ingredients. Let's face it — any food tucked into a soft or hard tortilla and doused with toppings is going to be a winner. No matter what type of diet you eat, there's a taco for you.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "If you haven't tried shredded tofu yet, you are missing out on one of the best ways to work with tofu. Once it's shredded, coated with a savory sauce, and baked in the oven, the texture transforms into something reminiscent of pulled pork in taste and texture, which is something that vegans and vegetarians may have said goodbye to long ago."
Read on to learn how to make this new kind of taco meat. Get your grater ready!
Gather the ingredients for the shredded tofu tacos recipe
To make this recipe, head to the produce aisle and pick up super firm tofu, onion, garlic, tomato, shredded lettuce, and avocado. "The type of tofu we're buying here is very important. Super firm tofu, also known as high protein tofu, is not packed in water. It is usually shrink-wrapped and it is the firmest type of tofu you can buy. It doesn't need to be pressed and it grates exceptionally well," Hahn explains.
You'll of course need hard or soft taco shells so grab whichever you prefer, along with pineapple juice, tomato paste, and black olives. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, soy sauce, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic granules, and salt.
Now's your time to pick up any additional topping ingredients you enjoy, like shredded cheese (either regular or dairy-free), red onion, cilantro, and salsa.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grate the tofu
Using a hand grater, grate the tofu into a large bowl.
Step 3: Prep the tofu for baking
Add 1 tablespoon of oil, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons tomato paste, 2 teaspoons cumin, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, garlic granules, and salt. Stir to combine.
Step 4: Bake the tofu
Spread the tofu mixture on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes stirring every 10 minutes.
Step 5: Add oil to a pan
Add the remaining oil to a frying pan and bring to medium heat.
Step 6: Add the aromatics
Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Add the remaining sauce ingredients
Add the remaining tomato paste, the remaining soy sauce, pineapple juice, the remaining cumin, and the remaining smoked paprika and cook on low heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 8: Add the tofu to the pan
When the tofu is done, add it to the frying pan and stir to combine.
Step 9: Chop the avocado
Slice or chop the avocado.
Step 10: Stuff the taco shells
Stuff the taco shells with shredded tofu, diced tomato, lettuce, black olives, avocado, and any optional toppings.
Step 11: Serve the tacos
Serve the shredded tofu tacos.
How can I customize the shredded tofu tacos?
There are several different ways to season the tofu before roasting it in the oven. If you are looking for a speedy version, you can omit step 3 and instead add in your favorite barbecue sauce or buffalo sauce. Both options taste delicious and change the flavor profile. "These combinations make great options to serve on buns also," Hahn shares.
To sneak some veggies into the taco meat, consider sauteing bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms for a flavorful and colorful addition. You can even just add these veggies to the roasting pan to cook everything all at once.
Instead of avocado slices, you can use guacamole, which adds a rich and smooth element and a piquant flavor to your taco. There are many guacamole variations and everything from the basic type to this mango guacamole will be a wonderful complement. You can also experiment with different salsas, like pico de gallo, salsa verde, or fruit-based salsas for a sweet and tangy twist.
What pairs well with the shredded tofu tacos?
In the appetizer arena, chips and salsa are a favorite to serve with tacos, especially with a variety of salsas and guacamole.
Rice is a classic side dish that pairs well with these shredded tofu tacos. You can keep it simple with white or brown rice, or add ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and spices for added flavor. Refried beans, whether traditional or vegetarian, are a staple side dish in Mexican cuisine and make for a hearty and flavorful accompaniment to tacos.
Shredded lettuce and tomatoes, which are traditionally served alongside tacos in restaurants, are a nice match for the tacos and add some crispness and freshness. Esquites, a Mexican street corn salad, is a delicious pairing. If you're aiming to keep the entire meal vegan, you can swap out the dairy ingredients for dairy-free without any taste compromises. Grilled or roasted corn on the cob, with a drizzle of lime juice and chili powder, can be a fantastic side dish to sweeten things up. A simple coleslaw made with cabbage, carrots, and a tangy dressing can add a nice crunch and contrast to the soft and savory tacos. And a Mexican green salad adds more veggies and color to the meal.
- 1 16-ounce package super firm tofu
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
- 5 tablespoons tomato paste, divided
- 3 teaspoons cumin, divided
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ onion diced
- 4 minced garlic cloves
- ½ cup pineapple juice
- 6 soft or hard taco shells, warmed
- 1 tomato, diced
- ½ cup shredded lettuce
- ¼ cup sliced black olives
- 1 avocado
- shredded cheese
- red onion
- cilantro
- salsa
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Using a hand grater, grate the tofu into a large bowl.
- Add 1 tablespoon of oil, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons tomato paste, 2 teaspoons cumin, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, garlic granules, and salt. Stir to combine.
- Spread the tofu mixture on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes stirring every 10 minutes.
- Add the remaining oil to a frying pan and bring to medium heat.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the remaining tomato paste, the remaining soy sauce, pineapple juice, the remaining cumin, and the remaining smoked paprika and cook on low heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
- When the tofu is done, add it to the frying pan and stir to combine.
- Slice or chop the avocado.
- Stuff the taco shells with shredded tofu, diced tomato, lettuce, black olives, avocado, and any optional toppings.
- Serve the shredded tofu tacos.
|Calories per Serving
|633
|Total Fat
|40.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|13.0 g
|Total Sugars
|10.7 g
|Sodium
|1,586.8 mg
|Protein
|33.9 g