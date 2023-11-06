Shredded Tofu Tacos Recipe

The enduring appeal of tacos is that they are easy to make, fun to eat, and delicious. Years ago, tacos were made with ground beef or chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Today they can be filled with a wide range of ingredients. Let's face it — any food tucked into a soft or hard tortilla and doused with toppings is going to be a winner. No matter what type of diet you eat, there's a taco for you.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "If you haven't tried shredded tofu yet, you are missing out on one of the best ways to work with tofu. Once it's shredded, coated with a savory sauce, and baked in the oven, the texture transforms into something reminiscent of pulled pork in taste and texture, which is something that vegans and vegetarians may have said goodbye to long ago."

Read on to learn how to make this new kind of taco meat. Get your grater ready!