Grill Avocado Slices Before Mashing For Smoky Guacamole

Before you even turn on your grill, the most important part of this technique is to pick a perfectly ripe avocado. Even though you will not be grilling it for long enough to fully cook it, this process will dry the avocado out slightly, so the more buttery and moist it already is the better. We have a few tips for buying avocados, but the gist is to seek out ones that are very dark green and that give slightly under the pressure of your palm. Avoid dark avocados that feel completely mushy or hollow when you hold them, as they are too far gone.

Once it comes time to grill the avocado, slice it only into halves or into quarters to prevent the slices from falling between the grates. After about five minutes on the heat, it should be sufficiently smoked and ready to mash. While the avocado will be slightly warm off at first, it should reach about room temperature by the time you are done assembling the guacamole. For an even earthier, more intense guacamole, try pairing the grilled avocado with chipotle peppers or smoked salt. If you'd prefer to balance out the grilled flavor, contrast it by mixing in pops of sweet corn or pomegranate seeds.