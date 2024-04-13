15 Seasonings For Upgrading Ground Turkey

Ground turkey is a terrific protein to keep in your fridge or freezer. There are plenty of flavorsome seasonings for upgrading ground turkey, many of which you probably already have in your spice drawer. The meat itself doesn't have a lot of flavor going for it, which makes it a blank canvas that you can dress up however you like, or based on the dish you're making. While the leanness can vary, you'll often find 93% lean turkey, 90% lean, and 85% lean options at the grocery store. It's a lean meat that provides a decent amount of protein, no carbs, no sugar, and contains nutrients such as magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, choline, and more.

If you happen to find it on sale or buy bulk, you can store it in your freezer to use at a later date; easily thaw in the refrigerator the night before to use for your next meal. This meat has a lot of flexibility, allowing you to break it up into crumbles to make bolognese or form it into meatballs or burger patties. Thaw out that pound of frozen turkey and get ready to pack on the flavor with anything from cumin to Worcestershire sauce.