Turkey And Butternut Squash Chili Recipe

When winter rolls around, one of the first cozy dishes that comes to mind is a classic chili. It's super easy, super filling, and brings the cozy vibes we all need when the sun starts to sink down earlier and earlier. Classic chili often uses ground beef and beans as the bulk of the dish, but for our version, we're switching in lean, ground turkey and adding cubed butternut squash, which complements the smoky and spicy flavors of chili. We're keeping the beans, of course.

Once the chili is made (in less than an hour!), we'll top it with the classic fixings: sour cream, chives, and shredded cheddar cheese. Coming in at eight servings, it's a big batch, but the good news is that the flavor will improve after a day or two in the fridge. This chili will last up to a week, making it a perfect option for meal prepping.