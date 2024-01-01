Ground Turkey Flatbread With Cranberry Chutney Recipe

Something about turkey and cranberry just seems to say winter, but roast turkey with sauce on the side isn't the only way to experience this dynamic duo. Developer Jessica Morone uses ground turkey to top off freshly baked flatbreads and covers it with homemade cranberry chutney. She says, "It's great because all the flavors in it go together perfectly ... the sweet and tart cranberry chutney is balanced with the warm, fragrant spices in the turkey meat, and it all goes so well with the creamy Greek yogurt."

Morone tells us that this recipe is "fairly simple," but adds that "you could even save some time if you use pre-made flatbreads or pizza dough from the grocery store." Despite how easy it is to make, she says, "It is one of my favorites because of how great it tastes." As a bonus, you can look at the recipe as a "three-fer" since you can use either the chutney, the flatbreads, or both in other dishes, as well.