Ground Turkey Flatbread With Cranberry Chutney Recipe
Something about turkey and cranberry just seems to say winter, but roast turkey with sauce on the side isn't the only way to experience this dynamic duo. Developer Jessica Morone uses ground turkey to top off freshly baked flatbreads and covers it with homemade cranberry chutney. She says, "It's great because all the flavors in it go together perfectly ... the sweet and tart cranberry chutney is balanced with the warm, fragrant spices in the turkey meat, and it all goes so well with the creamy Greek yogurt."
Morone tells us that this recipe is "fairly simple," but adds that "you could even save some time if you use pre-made flatbreads or pizza dough from the grocery store." Despite how easy it is to make, she says, "It is one of my favorites because of how great it tastes." As a bonus, you can look at the recipe as a "three-fer" since you can use either the chutney, the flatbreads, or both in other dishes, as well.
Gather the ingredients for the ground turkey flatbread with cranberry chutney
The flatbreads are made with flour, salt, sugar, olive oil, and milk. For the turkey topper, you'll need ground turkey, garam masala, and pepper, while the cranberry chutney calls for cranberries and vinegar (white or red wine). You will also need plain yogurt to form another layer underneath the turkey and chutney.
Step 1: Mix the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and sugar.
Step 2: Stir in the oil and milk
Add the olive oil and the milk to the bowl and mix together until a shaggy dough forms.
Step 3: Knead the dough
Transfer the dough to a clean surface and knead until smooth.
Step 4: Cut the dough into quarters
Divide the dough into 4 pieces of equal size.
Step 5: Roll the dough flat
Roll each dough piece out into a disc that is between ⅛ inch and ¼ inch thick.
Step 6: Pan-fry each flatbread until done
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add one flatbread to the pan and cook until golden brown on each side, about 2–3 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining flatbreads, transferring cooked flatbreads to a plate.
Step 7: Add the turkey and seasonings
Add the ground turkey, garam masala, salt, and pepper to the same skillet you used for the flatbreads.
Step 8: Cook the turkey
Cook over medium heat, breaking up the meat as you cook it, until the meat is browned (about 10 minutes). Transfer the meat to a separate plate and wipe out the pan.
Step 9: Add the cranberries, sugar, and vinegar
Add the cranberries, sugar, and wine vinegar to the pan.
Step 10: Cook the cranberries until they pop
Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the cranberries have burst.
Step 11: Cover each flatbread with yogurt
Spread the yogurt evenly over each flatbread.
Step 12: Layer the turkey and chutney
Top the flatbreads with the cooked turkey, cranberry chutney, and parsley, if desired.
Step 13: Serve
Serve immediately.
Can I use cranberry chutney for anything else besides these ground turkey flatbreads?
Morone explains that this cranberry chutney, while it's similar to cranberry sauce in some ways, is somewhat less sweet. "Cranberry chutney is great because instead of water you use vinegar," she says. "That gives it more of a savory flavor." Chutneys are best with robust, savory dishes – Morone feels that her cranberry one is "great on turkey sandwiches" in case you have lots of holiday leftovers, while she also says, "You could put it on a charcuterie board and serve it with cheese and crackers or put it on a crostini." Other possible uses include pureeing it to make cranberry ketchup (a tasty pairing with sweet potato fries) or using it to glaze baked chicken or pork chops.
While this recipe makes just enough cranberry chutney to use on the ground turkey flatbreads, you might want to double up on the chutney part. It can last for 10 days in the refrigerator, but it can also be frozen if you'd like to make more in advance.
What could I do with any leftover flatbreads after the ground turkey and cranberry chutney are gone?
While you're preparing this recipe, you might as well go ahead and double or triple the flatbread portion, too. Use one batch for the ground turkey flatbread with cranberry chutney, but save the rest for ... well, all manner of things. Morone says of these flatbreads, "Once they are cooked, the sky is really the limit on anything you want to do with them."
She suggests, "You could stick with traditional pizza kind of toppings, [or] you could get creative and put any toppings on them you want." Flatbreads can be used to make gyro, shawarma, or falafel sandwiches, or they can serve as a platform for hearty tostadas or tacos. Top a piece of flatbread with tomatoes and mozzarella for a caprese sandwich, or smear one with cream cheese and add smoked salmon and sliced red onions. You could even top your flatbread with grilled peaches, plums, or other fruit for a summery dessert.
- For the flatbreads
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons sugar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ¼ cup milk
- For the turkey
- 1 pound ground turkey
- ½ tablespoon garam masala
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- For the cranberry chutney
- 2 cups cranberries
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons white or red wine vinegar
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- Parsley, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|767
|Total Fat
|26.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|95.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|92.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.7 g
|Total Sugars
|16.6 g
|Sodium
|718.6 mg
|Protein
|40.0 g