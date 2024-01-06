Ground Turkey-Stuffed Eggplant Recipe

Stuffed eggplant is a dish that can be found across a variety of different cultures, and for good reason. Eggplants are a versatile and flavorful vegetable as well as being highly nutritious. Packed full of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this veggie is a great addition to any dinner plate.

This recipe for stuffed eggplant, developed by Jennine Rye, fills baked eggplant shells with ground turkey that is richly flavored with herbs, spices, and red wine. Topped with a creamy homemade béchamel sauce, then finished off with grated cheddar before being baked, this ground turkey-stuffed eggplant recipe is deliciously comforting and filling.

Usually a fan of ground beef vs. turkey? Though a fantastic source of lean protein, the ground turkey is anything but dry in this recipe. The simmering process and creamy sauce keep the meat wonderfully moist and tender, making this a delicious as well as fairly healthy dinner option.