Sweet And Savory Turkey Meatloaf Muffins Recipe

Turkey meatloaf muffins capture the essence of Thanksgiving any time of the year. They cook quickly but are loaded with warm and comforting flavors. It's way easier to make than it is to roast a whole turkey, and the ingredients can easily be found year-round.

Recipe developer Leah Maroney brings us this dish, and she loves the simplicity of the recipe: "Everything mixes together in one bowl and is cooked in one muffin tin. Since it includes turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce ... It's a complete meal in a little muffin." However, we highly recommend serving these with mashed potatoes and gravy, because why not? Since there aren't any pan drippings, you can use the pan that was used to soften the vegetables. Or, just use store-bought gravy to save time. Maroney uses a thinner cranberry sauce here, but you can also use jellied cranberry sauce. Just thin the cranberry sauce with a little water to form a spreadable sauce for the top of the muffins.