Make Cranberry Sauce In Your Slow Cooker And Avoid Watching The Pot

Few things better mark the arrival of autumn and the winter holidays like fresh, crimson-colored cranberries. If you live in a region with endless acres of wet-harvest cranberry bogs, you know they're a sight to behold, especially when the fields are flooded to set the berries loose and bobbing.

Cranberries have an inherently tart taste that denies them pop-in-your-mouth popularity. Nobody's complaining, though, since they shine in dressings and condiments like cranberry sauce. Unfortunately, transforming those berries into a sauce can be a time-consuming process, as it requires near-constant pot-watching — that is unless you know the slow-and-easy secret to making cranberry sauce ahead of time, which actually tastes better if it sits overnight or even for several days.

The magic tool for making delicious, perfectly simmered cranberry sauce is your trusty workhorse slow cooker. The sauce may take a while to reach its full glory, but it's surprisingly simple to make: You can just dump fresh or frozen cranberries into your slow cooker along with some other ingredients and leave it all largely unattended. It requires an occasional peek and stir, but you're otherwise free to go about your business while the tantalizing aromas permeate your home.