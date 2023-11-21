Cheesy Spaghetti Squash And Ground Turkey Bake Recipe

One of the best things about autumn is the arrival of winter squash. Butternut, acorn, delicata, and kabocha fill the shelves of the produce aisle, begging to be used in cozy fall feasts. One of the coolest types of squash you can get is, arguably, spaghetti squash, which is named for its resemblance to the pasta. If you've never cooked with spaghetti squash, you're probably wondering how exactly a round yellow vegetable resembles spaghetti, but that's the magic of it.

Once roasted, the soft insides of the squash can be fluffed into strands resembling spaghetti. Because the exterior stays hard, the squash basically becomes a tiny casserole dish, ready to fill with sauce and toppings. This obviously makes dinner more fun, but better, makes it healthy. While we love to load up on carbs, fitting in more vegetables is always welcome.

This recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is a high-protein, low-calorie option for cozy winter nights. Ground turkey is mixed with a creamy red tomato sauce and loaded into squash boats for a healthier pasta bake, but there's still plenty of comforting goodness thanks to the addition of cheese.