Turkey Taquitos With Cranberry Chipotle Salsa Recipe

This turkey taquito recipe switches things up from the typical beef or chicken taquito, and paired alongside a cranberry chipotle salsa, this dish repurposes Thanksgiving classics in a way that's fun and fresh. According to recipe developer Tess Le Moing, "This recipe was inspired by a jar of cranberry salsa I bought from a specialty food store. And I knew I wanted to make some sort of Mexican-Thanksgiving dish."

Not only did Le Moing accomplish her goal of making a Mexican-style Thanksgiving dish, but she also accomplished a simpler goal of turning traditional taquitos into something quite special. "What sets these taquitos apart is the harmonious blend of flavors and textures," she explains. "Our favorite holiday dishes, like turkey and mashed potatoes combined with the sweet and smoky cranberry chipotle salsa, create a unique flavor that elevates these taquitos beyond the classic flavors." If taquitos are a staple in your household and you're ready to switch things up — or if you're simply looking to unload some leftovers — these savory-and-sweet roll-ups will certainly do the trick.