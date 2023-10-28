16 Best Uses For Canned Black Beans

Canned beans are among the most useful items any home cook can have in the pantry. The fact that they are shelf-stable means that there's always a protein source on hand, and, unlike dried beans, they're ready to eat immediately. Black beans are a particularly popular pantry legume, known for their rich, earthy flavor and meaty texture, imparting flavor and heartiness to all kinds of dishes, from cold salads to warming soups. Black beans are also a quick and easy way to add some Southwestern flair to simple dishes.

You may have more cans in your cupboards than you know what to do with, but now is as good a time as any to make use of what you bought. Why not save money by cooking from your pantry rather than running to the store? One thing is for sure: Canned black beans aren't going to do you any good just languishing in your pantry. Here are some ideas for using those cans of black beans you bought on sale or stockpiled before a snowstorm.