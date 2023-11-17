David Chang Finds Inspiration For Thanksgiving Leftovers In Classic Family Recipes - Exclusive Interview

Why is the microwave the best way to make gravy?

If you're making gravy, in the timing of it all, it's probably the last thing that's being made. You need the drippings and the fonds and everything from the turkey. If you think about the time and space and your mise en place in your kitchen, even if it's a very large kitchen, most of everything is going to be covering your stovetop. Where are you going to cook your gravy? It is a holding zone. You don't even think about it, but you're like, "Oh, yeah, I got this and that and ... you know what I mean?"

The oven space is a constant fight.

It's a constant fight, and that's what no g***amn publication talks about. It's never realistic. It's always giving you some bulls***, glamorous spread, but it's not realistic.

Usually, if you're going to make gravy, you're in a rush. Guests are there. If you timed it right, your turkey's resting, and you've been able to strain off everything and get all those soups and fonds off. If you're able to microwave a roux, equal parts flour to butter, cook that out, maybe 90 seconds to two minutes, and then you stir it around and make sure it almost looks like a pie crust to some degree, very pebbly. I add my turkey broth and I mix that up, and then I cook that in the microwave for another two, three minutes, and then I stir that up.

You would think that the pebbles would become lumps. You have to use a whisk, but it really does smooth out. Honestly, I don't know the technical science aspect of it, but it was always shocking to me. If I make a béchamel this way, there's no lumps, and I can make a gravy in under six minutes. People can make fun of me all they want. I don't give a s*** because, I'm telling you, it's legit the best way. The other best way, unequivocally, is cooking your mashed potatoes in the microwave.

There's no way you're going to beat the speed of doing it, and also the cleanup. I peel my potatoes, I chop them up, and I don't even season them. I put them in the Anyday for 10 minutes. I have a masher. I mash my potatoes, I add my butter, and I add my cream. If I wanted to, I could infuse that on a separate thing with rosemary, garlic, thyme, but I don't. In a restaurant, yes. At home, I'm trying to make it salty and tasty. I can serve it right away in the bowl that I cooked it.

For me, mashed potatoes, if you make it, and if you do it right, at home, that's a three to four-pot thing. It's more messy than it needs to be. If you take away the speed of it, and you take away the fact that you can use almost nothing to do it — you do need a potato masher, that's about it — on pure flavor, it's going to be better and more potato flavor than a traditional way. I'm going to cook the whole thing in 10 minutes. There's nobody that's going to beat this. I guarantee it.