Thanksgiving-Style Turkey Meatballs Recipe

Roasting a turkey is a lot of work. Even if you love cooking, making the Thanksgiving turkey can be a huge undertaking, and one that has dire consequences if you mess up. Sure, it's hard to picture Thanksgiving without a turkey, but it's even worse to picture it with a dry one.

So whether you simply don't have the bandwidth for making a whole roasted turkey this year or happen to be serving an extra-small crowd, we have the perfect turkey swap for your Thanksgiving feast. Reminiscent of IKEA's most famous entrée, these flavorful turkey meatballs are baked until browned and draped in a creamy gravy. The white pepper gives a hint of heat while the sage adds an herbal flavor that is complemented by the rich white turkey gravy. These meatballs developed with Michelle McGlinn are everything you love about the Thanksgiving turkey without the hassle — and trust us, no dry turkey here.