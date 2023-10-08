Cranberry And Sage Pearl Couscous Recipe
When it comes to irresistible vegetarian dishes that deliver hearty flavor, this cranberry and sage pearl couscous from recipe developer Tanika Douglas is the ultimate answer. This delightful autumnal recipe marries simple ingredients that come together to form a harmonious dish that is perfect for any occasion. With nutty pearl couscous as its base, Douglas combines the warming earthiness of butternut pumpkin with the vibrant freshness of kale and sweet cranberries. This medley is then elevated by the richness of toasted walnuts and a deep golden burnt butter sauce infused with aromatic sage.
Preparation is a breeze, and within just 15 minutes, you'll be on your way to crafting the perfect meal. The dish not only delivers on flavor, but aesthetics too, thanks to the fried sage leaves adorning the top and the contrast of earthy autumnal colors. The layers of texture add interest to this dish, through the soft roasted pumpkin, crunchy walnuts, chewy couscous, and crispy sage. It's a symphony of complimentary flavors that will leave you impressed and craving a second serve. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or seeking a comforting family meal, this cranberry and sage pearl couscous is a recipe that promises to satisfy.
Gather the ingredients for the cranberry and sage pearl couscous
To prepare this hearty salad, you will need chopped butternut pumpkin cubes, which will be dressed with olive oil and garlic, and roasted until tender. Douglas recommends using butternut pumpkin over other pumpkin varieties due to its sweet, nutty flavor that contrasts nicely against the other ingredients. The pearl couscous will be toasted and simmered in vegetable stock until perfectly cooked, and finished with the chopped kale for vibrant color and nutrients. The rich sauce will made using butter, walnuts, sage leaves, salt, and pepper, and cooked until the butter is deep golden brown and the sage is crispy. The dish finally comes together by gently tossing the pearl couscous-kale mixture with the roasted pumpkin, cranberries, walnut burnt butter, and lemon juice. The crispy fried sage leaves are set aside to adorn the top of the dish. Whilst walnuts add texture and nutty flavor to the dish, Douglas states, 'Walnuts can be changed for almonds or hazelnuts if preferred, or omitted completely if you need a nut-free version. "
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
Step 2: Prepare the pumpkin
Place the pumpkin cubes onto the lined baking tray and add the minced garlic and half the olive oil. Toss the pumpkin with the garlic.
Step 3: Roast the pumpkin
Place pumpkin into the oven to bake for 30 minutes or until the pumpkin is tender. Set aside.
Step 4: Toast the coucous
Place a medium size pot over medium heat and add the remaining olive oil and the pearl couscous. Toast the couscous for 2 minutes, stirring intermittently, until golden brown.
Step 5: Cook the couscous
Add the hot vegetable stock to the couscous. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook for twelve minutes or until the couscous is almost tender.
Step 6: Add the kale to the couscous
Add the chopped kale to the couscous, stir through, and continue cooking for two minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 7: Cook the burnt butter
Place a pan over medium-high heat and add the butter, sage leaves, chopped walnuts, salt, and pepper. Cook the sauce for 3 minutes or until the butter has browned and the sage leaves are crispy.
Step 8: Set aside fried sage leaves
Remove the sage leaves from the sauce and set aside for garnishing.
Step 9: Add the ingredients to a bowl
Spoon the couscous into a mixing bowl, and add the roasted pumpkin cubes, chopped cranberries, walnut burnt butter, and squeeze over the lemon.
Step 10: Toss the couscous
Gently toss the pearl couscous to combine.
Step 11: Spoon the couscous onto a serving plate
Spoon the couscous onto a large serving plate, and top with the crispy fried sage leaves.
Step 12: Serve
Serve warm and enjoy!
Can you make this dish in advance?
This cranberry and sage pearl couscous is the perfect dish to make in advance! The beautiful, autumnal flavors will continue to meld, creating an irresistible dish that is convenient to pull out of the fridge and serve to hungry guests. Simply prepare the dish up to 3 days in advance, setting the crispy sage leaves aside to garnish. Store the pearl couscous and the sage leaves in separate airtight containers in the fridge, then remove when ready to serve. Spoon the pearl couscous onto the serving plate prior to serving, and reheat in the microwave until perfectly warm, then finish with the deliciously crispy sage leaves. This dish is such a fabulous way to get ahead in preparation for an event, without compromising on hearty flavor and texture. Douglas suggests, 'Whilst this dish can be eaten cold, heating it allows the couscous to soften slightly and dresses each pearl with the lovely rich burnt butter sauce."
What does this dish pair well with?
While this cranberry and sage pearl couscous is a complete, satisfying all-rounder on its own, it can also be paired with a wide range of complimentary dishes. "My personal favorite way to serve this dish is part of a big family feast where everyone brings a plate. The couscous seems to be a real crowd-pleaser, and guests always come back for more!" Douglas says. Due to the cozy, autumnal flavors, this recipe works well with most meats and proteins. If opting to continue with the vegetarian theme of the recipe, pan-fried Halloumi provides a beautiful burst of caramelized saltiness that compliments the rich, buttery couscous. Alternatively, a roast chicken baked with plenty of herbs and lemon would work fabulously. This cranberry and sage pearl couscous would also make for the ultimate easy addition to an autumn picnic below the falling leaves.
Is there a gluten-free alternative to pearl couscous?
If you are searching for a gluten-free alternative to pearl couscous, quinoa works as an excellent option in this recipe for several compelling reasons. Firstly, quinoa is a complete source of plant-based protein, making it ideal for a nutritious and balanced meal. Additionally, quinoa has a delightful nutty flavor and a lovely texture, which pairs beautifully with the roasted butternut pumpkin and cranberries in this dish, adding a delightful contrast. Furthermore, quinoa is naturally gluten-free, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions or sensitivities. Its nutritional profile includes an abundance of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, promoting overall well-being. By incorporating quinoa, this recipe not only accommodates gluten-free diets, but also elevates the dish with a wholesome and flavorful twist. Simply prepare the quinoa according to the packet directions, mix it with the kale while hot, then continue the recipe as directed.
- ½ butternut pumpkin, sliced into one centimetre cubes
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 cups pearl couscous
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- 2 cups kale, finely chopped
- 5 ounces salted butter
- ½ ounce sage leaves
- 1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¾ cup cranberries, finely chopped
- ½ lemon
|Calories per Serving
|924
|Total Fat
|62.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.3 g
|Trans Fat
|1.2 g
|Cholesterol
|76.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|78.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.4 g
|Total Sugars
|2.4 g
|Sodium
|853.3 mg
|Protein
|17.0 g