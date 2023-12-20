Mix Chili Powders Of Different Heat Levels To Give Your Dishes Spicy Depth

Many people claim to love or hate spicy food, but in reality, most folks fit on a spectrum rather than cleanly inside one or another camp. Spices come from seeds, roots, leaves, stems, and bark, but not all of them are spicy in the sense of infusing your food with zingy heat. That honor typically goes to chili peppers, which contain various amounts of what are known as capsaicin compounds. The beauty is that you can control the levels of flavor and heat when mixing various chili powders.

Combining chili powders with distinct flavor profiles lets you cater to all taste palettes while creating peppery, multidimensional depth. A key is learning about individual chili peppers and how capsaicin ratings affect the heat that reaches your food –– and your mouth. Individual fresh peppers get a Scoville Heat Units (SHU) rating, with a lower number indicating milder heat sensations, which informs the powdered versions you'll mix for your own recipe blends. For example, a jalapeño pepper rates as low as 3,500 SHU, while a habanero can be 350,000 SHU, and the infamous ghost pepper sizzles with more than a million SHU. But apart from heat levels, the flavors of chili peppers are incredibly diverse, providing extra opportunities for mixing powders into smoky, sweet, fruity, or earthy food profiles.