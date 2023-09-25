Turkey Burger Lettuce Wraps Recipe
Burger night is always met with glee by your taste buds, but it can be less ideal if you're following certain dietary regimens. If red meat and wheat are off the table, you don't have to miss out on all the fun. Tasting Table recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe brings us this delicious turkey burger lettuce wrap, which is sure to please your palate and help you stick to your nutrition goals. "I love that this recipe does not contain bread. Using lettuce makes it a healthy low-carb alternative," Murphy-Lowe notes.
With a simple seasoning profile that features a smoky background, Murphy-Lowe's creation is far from being a bland healthy meal. Still, it is an excellent dish if you're looking for a nutritious option thanks to the protein from the turkey meat and the lighter take with the lettuce wraps. "Also, the flavor profile of the burgers [is] amazing. The use of liquid smoke adds a unique smoky flavor, and the combination of spices gives the burgers a delicious taste," Murphy-Lowe comments. Add your favorite toppings and serve it with your choice of sides for a repurposed burger you will feel great about devouring.
Gather the ingredients for these turkey burger lettuce wraps
For this recipe, get ground turkey, panko bread crumbs, a large egg, liquid smoke, salt, black pepper, paprika, and a head of lettuce. "I personally love butterhead lettuce. Romaine is also a good option or regular iceberg lettuce," says our recipe developer, noting, "You can use regular breadcrumbs instead of panko if that's what you have on hand. They will work similarly in binding the ingredients together." She recommends classic garnishes such as cheese, tomatoes, and onions, but feel free to experiment with your favorites.
"The use of liquid smoke makes this recipe unique," Murphy-Lowe explains and notes, "It adds a smoky flavor to the burgers, mimicking the taste of grilling. It's not a common ingredient in all turkey burger recipes, so it gives this one a distinct flavor profile." However, if you can't get your hands on this ingredient, she offers an alternative. "Worcestershire sauce is a great substitute for liquid smoke if it's not available. It adds a savory and umami flavor to the burgers, which can be a wonderful complement to the other ingredients. Just use it in the same quantity as the liquid smoke in the recipe."
Combine the meat and seasonings
Turn the oven on to preheat at 375 F. Add the ground turkey, panko bread crumbs, egg, liquid smoke, salt, pepper, and paprika to a large mixing bowl. Stir the ingredients until they are properly combined in a uniform mixture.
Shape the patties and bake
Split the meat mixture into four equal portions and use your hands to shape them into patties. These make a great meal prep, and Murphy-Lowe instructs, "You can prepare the patties ahead of time and freeze them. After shaping the patties, place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and freeze until solid. Then, transfer them to a zip-top bag with parchment paper between each patty to prevent sticking. They can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. To reheat leftovers, you can either microwave them or bake them in the oven until heated through.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the four patties on top. Once the oven is hot, transfer the baking sheet to a rack and bake the patties for 25 to 30 minutes. You'll know they are ready when they are browned on the outside and the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
If you are opting to add cheese, place the slices on the patties a few minutes before they are finished cooking. Bake the patties with cheese for a couple of minutes until the cheese has melted.
Assemble the burgers and serve
Once the patties are ready, tear off a large piece of lettuce and use it to hold the meat. Add sliced tomato and onion if desired, then close the burger by topping it with another piece of lettuce. Serve these turkey burger lettuce wraps immediately.
"Sweet potato fries, a side salad, coleslaw, or baked beans would be great side dishes," according to Murphy-Lowe.
- 1 pound ground turkey
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 1 head lettuce
- cheese, to garnish
- tomatoes, to garnish
- onions, to garnish
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- In a large mixing bowl, add ground turkey, panko, egg, liquid smoke, salt, pepper, and paprika.
- Mix the ingredients until well combined.
- Divide the mixture into four equal portions and shape them into burger patties.
- Arrange the turkey burger patties on a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the burgers reaches 165 F and they are browned on the outside. (Note: If adding cheese, place slices on burgers 2 to 3 minutes before they are done. Return them to the oven until the cheese is melted.)
- Assemble the burger patties on top of a lettuce leaf and add tomatoes and onions if desired. Top with another piece of lettuce.
|Calories per Serving
|219
|Total Fat
|10.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|124.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|0.7 g
|Sodium
|387.6 mg
|Protein
|25.2 g