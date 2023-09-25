Turkey Burger Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Burger night is always met with glee by your taste buds, but it can be less ideal if you're following certain dietary regimens. If red meat and wheat are off the table, you don't have to miss out on all the fun. Tasting Table recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe brings us this delicious turkey burger lettuce wrap, which is sure to please your palate and help you stick to your nutrition goals. "I love that this recipe does not contain bread. Using lettuce makes it a healthy low-carb alternative," Murphy-Lowe notes.

With a simple seasoning profile that features a smoky background, Murphy-Lowe's creation is far from being a bland healthy meal. Still, it is an excellent dish if you're looking for a nutritious option thanks to the protein from the turkey meat and the lighter take with the lettuce wraps. "Also, the flavor profile of the burgers [is] amazing. The use of liquid smoke adds a unique smoky flavor, and the combination of spices gives the burgers a delicious taste," Murphy-Lowe comments. Add your favorite toppings and serve it with your choice of sides for a repurposed burger you will feel great about devouring.