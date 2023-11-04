The Difference Between Regular And Smoked Paprika

Powdered peppers are some of the pantry's most versatile spices. From the easy-to-use kick delivered by cayenne to the stew-building chili powder to the intricately smoky chipotle, they can each imbue a distinct essence in a convenient powdered form. But, of all the pulverized dried pepper concoctions, few are more universal than paprika. The brightly colored spice made from Capsicum annuum peppers comes in many types and is utilized in the cuisines of Spain, Mexico, the Balkans, and Hungary.

With so many different varieties produced even in a single country, categorizing this form of processed pepper can be difficult. The generic offering — often simply labeled "paprika" at the grocery store — delivers a balanced taste that's not particularly bold. And then there's its woodsy counterpart, smoked paprika, which delivers a much more pungent and distinctive flavor. Although the two dried chiles may seem visually indistinguishable, they're characterized by different production processes and culinary applications. To make the most of their flavor when cooking, it's important to know how they differ.