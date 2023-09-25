Why Smoked Paprika Deserves A Spot In Your Next Bloody Mary

Your next morning drink is in for a smoky, satisfying kick. Smoked paprika can help give tomorrow's batch of tried and true Bloody Mary cocktails a surprising depth of flavor, and whether you choose to blend the spice into the drink itself or line the rims of glasses with a garnish of salt and the spice, you'll be pleased with the results.

Smoked paprika delivers both sweet and spicy flavors, and while the spice is commonly used for rubs and stews, the red powder also warrants serious consideration in the cocktail glasses sitting on your brunch table. The spice is easy to include in your next batch of drinks, and you'll feel like a bartending professional as your guests sample the drinks you've made with looks of appreciation. After trying a cocktail with the addition for yourself, you may find yourself dipping into your pantry for the jar of smoked paprika with increasing regularity.