What Is Chipotle Powder And How Is It Best Used?

Not only do peppers exist in a dizzying array of sizes, shapes, and flavors, but they can also go through a variety of different processing methods before they end up on your table. Whether dried or marinated and pickled, the fruit does well with preservation — and when it comes to ease of use and shelf-life, it's hard to beat powdered versions.

For a dried pepper with a bold punch, turn to chipotle powder. An attractive deep orange in color, this spice offers a delicious dose of smoky, spicy, and earthy flavors. Although many Southwestern recipes reach for the pepper in canned form, the spiced version eases use without committing to a can opener. Plus, it consists of only one component — the powdered pepper — which makes it easy to combine with other spices. Just a sprinkle into salsas, sauces, and dishes will add a delicious smoky note. Let's dive into what chipotle powder is all about — although it's a fairly ubiquitous spice, it still has more surprises to unpack.