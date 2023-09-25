Roasted Tomato And Chipotle Cream Pasta Recipe
Pasta is always a good idea. It has a satisfying chewy texture, it's filling, and it soaks up the sauce that it's cooked with. With hundreds of variations, it can be hard to settle on a dinner choice but if you're looking for something out of the ordinary, you'll want to whip up this roasted tomato and chipotle cream pasta. The roasted tomatoes have a sweet, and slightly smoky flavor. Their natural sugars are caramelized when they cook creating a deep savory flavor that is the base of the creamy sauce.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love pasta and I love Mexican food so this recipe is a fun mix of the two. The sauce is so good you could almost eat it with a spoon. There's plenty of creamy sauce to coat the pasta making every bite a taste of heaven."
Read on to learn how to make this creative and creamy pasta. It comes together quickly, making it a great weeknight option.
Gather the ingredients for roasted tomatoes and chipotle cream pasta
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some grape tomatoes, onion, garlic, and cilantro. "You can use cherry tomatoes if you prefer, and mini heirloom grape tomatoes are another nice option," Hahn shares.
Then pick up your pasta of choice, canned chipotle peppers, oil, salt pepper, and Mexican oregano from the dry goods area. Then just some butter and cream from the dairy aisle.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep the tomatoes
Toss the tomatoes with the oil and half of the salt and pepper.
Step 3: Roast the tomatoes
Add the tomatoes to a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Prep the frying pan
Add the butter to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 5: Cook the aromatics
Add the onion and garlic and cook for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Cook the pasta
Cook and drain the pasta per package instructions, reserving ½ cup of the pasta water.
Step 7: Add sauce ingredients to blender
When the tomatoes are done, add them to a blender with the cooked onions and garlic, along with the Mexican oregano, chipotle peppers, remaining salt, remaining pepper, pasta water, and cream.
Step 8: Blend the sauce
Blend until smooth.
Step 9: Combine the ingredients and serve
Combine the pasta and the sauce, top with cilantro, and serve.
How can you keep the pasta from sticking together?
Making pasta is easy but noodles that stick together can be troublesome, and it's an issue you want to avoid at all costs. One thing that really helps is to make sure your water is rapidly boiling before you add the pasta. This way the noodles keep moving and won't connect with other strands and stick together. Be sure to stay close by and stir every couple of minutes.
Another common mistake is not using enough water in the pot. You'll want to use at least 3 quarts of water and a big enough pot to accommodate both the water and the pasta.
What do you do if your pasta is ready before the sauce? "When I start a pasta recipe I often get the water going for the pasta right away and many times it's done before my sauce is. Once it's drained I like to put it in a glass bowl and drizzle on some olive oil and stir. This will buy you plenty of time to finish up the sauce," Hahn explains.
What pairs well with this pasta?
This versatile pasta can be served as a main dish or as a side dish. If you are serving it as a side, it goes nicely with some roasted chicken, baked fish, a steak, or a burger. You might also be so inclined to slice some grilled chicken and add it to the pasta itself, making for a nourishing, one-bowl kind of meal.
This creamy and delicious pasta can also be a main dish and pairs well with a green salad like this kale slaw salad or a classic Caesar salad. If you're more in the mood for soup, a simple blended spinach soup adds a bold pop of color to the meal. A fresh loaf of sourdough bread adds a nice touch to the meal as well, and just about any crusty bread will pair beautifully with this roasted tomato and chipotle cream pasta.
- 1 (16-ounce) container grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper, divided
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ½ onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 12 ounces tagliatelle pasta (or pasta of choice)
- 1 teaspoon Mexican oregano
- 2 chipotle peppers
- ½ cup cream
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
|Calories per Serving
|513
|Total Fat
|18.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|41.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|73.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.0 g
|Total Sugars
|8.1 g
|Sodium
|677.9 mg
|Protein
|13.7 g