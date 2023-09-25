Roasted Tomato And Chipotle Cream Pasta Recipe

Pasta is always a good idea. It has a satisfying chewy texture, it's filling, and it soaks up the sauce that it's cooked with. With hundreds of variations, it can be hard to settle on a dinner choice but if you're looking for something out of the ordinary, you'll want to whip up this roasted tomato and chipotle cream pasta. The roasted tomatoes have a sweet, and slightly smoky flavor. Their natural sugars are caramelized when they cook creating a deep savory flavor that is the base of the creamy sauce.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love pasta and I love Mexican food so this recipe is a fun mix of the two. The sauce is so good you could almost eat it with a spoon. There's plenty of creamy sauce to coat the pasta making every bite a taste of heaven."

Read on to learn how to make this creative and creamy pasta. It comes together quickly, making it a great weeknight option.