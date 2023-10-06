Cayenne Pepper Vs Hot Paprika: What's The Difference?

When it comes to spices, names can start to run together — especially if, like with cayenne and paprika, they look pretty similar. Sometimes, it's difficult to know which to choose. Which spice should you pick if you want to add heat to a bowl of chili? Will cayenne overwhelm your deviled eggs?

Both cayenne and paprika are made from peppers from the species Capsicum annum. But paprika — even hot paprika — is generally milder, while cayenne has a strong, spicy taste and comes from one specific kind of pepper (the cayenne pepper).

Yep — that means that there's no one specific paprika pepper plant. The spice can be made from many different varieties, but it typically comes from plain old bell peppers. The same peppers that you roast, stuff, or turn into salads lend their flavor to the subtle spice. Hotter varieties of paprika can also include poblano peppers, aleppo peppers, or even cayenne peppers — the type used in ground cayenne. But when it comes to choosing either of these spices for a dish, when should you use them? A closer look at each one shows why you may not get the flavor you're expecting if you try to substitute one for the other.