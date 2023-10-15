You Can Use The Skins From Sweet Potatoes To Make Vegan Bacon

Adopting a vegan diet can be a choice that one makes for a variety of reasons, from health restrictions to lifestyle preferences. Whatever the motive may be, many vegans still crave the meatier menu items out there and struggle to find adequate replacements. As such, we would like to offer one clever substitute that is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. With the right preparation, roasted sweet potato skins can be a convenient and flavorful version of vegan bacon.

If you've ever baked a sweet potato, you may know that the skin of this tuber has a lot of culinary potential. Sweet potato skins are loaded with fiber that gives them a lot of substance, along with the perfect amount of sugar which helps when it comes to caramelization. As a result, when roasted, the skin becomes irresistibly crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. With a texture that easily mimics the dish it is substituting, all these skins need is a little umami and a few other seasonings to transform their flavor into something that adds the punch of bacon to vegan dishes.