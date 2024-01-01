13 Ways To Upgrade Bourbon Right At Home

Sipping a bourbon at the end of the day is an easy reward to look forward to. And we all desire to enjoy the highest quality option available. However, high-quality, well-aged bourbon will likely have a higher price, which is unattainable for many. Still, there are creative ways to make an inexpensive whiskey taste like fine-aged bourbon by enhancing the taste, often using products already in your fridge or pantry. We've compiled a list of clever ways to upgrade bourbon at home, adding a twist to the standard flavor profile.

As a former bartender and longtime bourbon enthusiast, I have dabbled in various techniques to transform its taste and character. Adding to my experience, we researched suggestions from other whiskey aficionados, gathering tips and recommendations. Depending on your preferences, these liquor upgrades can occur quickly or over time. Some suggestions included in this list are more straightforward than others, requiring minimal effort. However, we promise each option will boost the flavor of your typical bottles of bourbon and, in turn, elevate the taste of classic cocktails.