Apple Whiskey Mixed With Bubbly Is The Aperitif You Should Try

Flavored whiskeys are taking off, with apple-flavored spirits among some of the best sellers. Sales of Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple were up 51% according to a recent press release by its parent company. More distillers are also joining the bandwagon, like Proper No. Twelve, whose Irish Apple exploded on the scene this year. That's great news for sparkling cocktail lovers in particular because bright apple flavors are a natural companion for bubbly wines and mixers, bringing tart and sweet together in one delicious sip.

Apple whiskey, with its inherent sweetness and subtle fruity notes, provides a versatile base for crafting all kinds of enticing cocktails. Its natural affinity for a range of mixers and flavored syrups opens up a world of possibilities. When paired with bubbles, the result is a crisp and invigorating drink that retains the essence of earthy whiskey but is not too strong for aperitif time, when you want to keep your palate and mind sharp for the evening yet to unfold.