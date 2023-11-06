What Is Apple Whiskey And What's The Best Way To Use It?

Every distiller has its own unique approach to flavoring whiskey, but one common technique is adding sugar to enhance and balance the flavors. In the lower price range, you might encounter whiskeys that use artificial apple flavors, which is reminiscent of the sweetness found in Jolly Rancher candy. These options tend to be very sweet and are often best suited as a sugary element in cocktails rather than for sipping over ice. With sweeter bottles, the actual whiskey flavors can be somewhat concealed, making them taste more akin to a high-proof apple liqueur.

Other distillers opt to use fresh apple juice or apples infused with a subtle amount of sugar, which is then aged alongside the whiskey to create a unique product. These spirits fall in the mid-sweet category, featuring the fresh and vibrant flavors of green or red apples. Ideal for both cocktails and sipping, these versions allow the whiskey's distinct flavors to shine through, providing a well-balanced and refreshing taste.

It's crucial to understand that apple brandy, sometimes referred to as applejack, differs from apple whiskey. Apple brandy is produced through the distillation of apple juice or cider, and it remains unsweetened, without any blending with whiskey. During the distillation process, the apple flavor becomes more subdued as it ages due to the alcohol's heat, resulting in a taste that's quite different from the sweet, apple-forward profile of apple whiskey.