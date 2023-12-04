13 Best Bourbons For A Kentucky Mule

While plenty of cocktail drinkers have Moscow Mules on their regular drinking rotation, far too many people forget about its bourbon-based cousin. The Kentucky Mule swaps vodka for bourbon, and it's a cocktail you should definitely keep on your radar. Made with bourbon, ginger beer, and lime juice, it's a delicious, easy-drinking beverage you can make yourself or order at a bar all year long. Most bars serve mules in festive copper mugs, which makes them as fun as they are delicious.

Since this cocktail only features three simple ingredients, selecting the right bourbon to use as the base is crucial if you want a beverage that lives up to its full potential. You don't need to use a super expensive bottle, but we don't recommend using bottom-of-the-line bourbon, either. The secret to a good Kentucky Mule is to select a bottle that features flavors that enhance the other ingredients, while also packing enough of a punch to prevent the bourbon from being completely overpowered.

We've made plenty of Kentucky Mules in our day as a bartender (and we've worked in bars with extensive bourbon collections), so we're here to teach you how to find the best option for your next Kentucky Mule. Whether you want something heavy on rye and spice, or something smooth and subtle, we've got you covered with plenty of options at a variety of price points.