Bourbon Adds A Much Needed Richness To Savory Bacon Jam

Bacon jam is exactly what it sounds like — the delicious, smoky essence of bacon condensed into a jam-like spread. It took the culinary world by storm in the 2010s and is now widely popular, even making its way into fast-food burgers and sandwiches. While bacon jam packs quite a flavorful punch, an additional secret ingredient can take it to the next level — bourbon. Adding a splash of bourbon adds richness and a warm, spicy aftertaste that elevates the complexity of the spread.

When making the bacon jam, deglaze the cooked bacon and caramelized onions by adding around a quarter of a cup of bourbon to the pot. Then, introduce some vinegar, maple syrup, and a dash of pepper into the mix. Keep following the rest of the recipe until you have a delightful jar of bacon jam!

We suggest using a cheap bottle of bourbon for this. After all, you only need its essential smoky and alcoholic qualities. Splurging on an expensive bottle would be a waste, as you can't fully appreciate its nuanced flavors when blended into the jam. Save the fancy stuff to mix some bourbon cocktails or sip straight!