Bourbon-Soaked Wood Chips Make For Seriously Flavorful Grilling

Almost everyone can agree that the smoky aroma rising from a sizzling grill is one of the most mouthwatering scents on earth. However, some creative grillmasters have taken things up a notch by not only infusing their smoked dishes with the natural wood aroma of the chips but also by adding the rich, warm fragrance of barrel-aged whiskey. How? By soaking their wood chips in bourbon! This not only imparts a wonderful scent to whatever you're grilling but also a mouthwatering flavor.

Here's the straightforward method: Grab a large stockpot (or any container with a lid to keep the chips moist) and mix one part cheap bourbon (save the quality stuff for sipping) with two parts water. Next, let your wood chips soak in the mixture for at least a day to ensure that the liquid fully penetrates the wood. For maximum flavor, replace the soaking water with a new batch of the same bourbon-water mixture at the 12-hour mark.

Afterward, fish out the bourbon-infused wood chips and allow them to fully dry out before utilizing them. Wet wood chips won't produce smoke and can lead to inconsistent grill temperatures. Then, take a whiff of the newly-soaked chips and you should be greeted by a lovely blend of aromas: Natural wood scent mixed with the oakiness of bourbon and the subtle finishing hints of vanilla, caramel, and spices.