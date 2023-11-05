The Key To The Perfect Whiskey Smash Is The Muddle

Whiskey's smokiness from malt, vanilla undertones from aging in oak casks, and robust flavor owing to its high alcohol content have made it a go-to choice for crafting cocktails. There are countless fantastic drink recipes that use whiskey as a base, such as the classic whiskey sour, the Manhattan, and the whiskey smash. The whiskey smash, in particular, not only has an intriguing origin story but also offers delightful flavors.

This cocktail first appeared in the 1887 edition of "The Bartenders Guide" by Jerry Thomas during the 19th century. Initially, it was seen as a variation of the mint julep, another beloved whiskey-based cocktail made with Kentucky bourbon, simple syrup, and mint. The classic whiskey smash includes all three of these ingredients, but it sets itself apart by adding muddled – or crushed — lemon wedges. This unique twist on the traditional recipe is what puts the "smash" in the cocktail's name. Muddling plays a crucial role in crafting a good whiskey smash.

When you muddle the lemon wedges, you not only release their juices but also extract the aromatic oils from their peels. Combining these citrusy flavors and aromatics with the smoky whiskey and the sweetness from the simple syrup creates a richer and more vibrant taste than you would get by simply adding a splash of lemon juice or grated lemon zest separately. The citrusy notes complement the freshness and cooling sensation of the mint leaves beautifully, explaining why this recipe has become a global cocktail bar staple today!