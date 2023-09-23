20 Cocktail Bitters Brands, Ranked

Originally sold as a medicinal tincture in the 19th century, bitters are often one of the most overlooked cocktail ingredients. However, any experienced bartender will tell you that just a few drops of the right one can completely transform a drink from something ordinary into a truly special tipple.

Bitters are a relatively simple concept, consisting of botanicals, herbs, and roots infused into a neutral grain spirit, but eventually, early mixologists realized the impact they could have on cocktails, using them in classics like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans, and Sazeracs to name a few. Nowadays, there are countless varieties of bitters on the market, making use of a wide selection of ingredients – some inspired by old-school components, others using more contemporary ingredients.

Some bitters manufacturers are famous for a specific concoction that's become ubiquitous thanks to its versatility or association with a particular cocktail, whereas others are known for their creativity and unique ranges. To make it easier to sift through the countless bitters brands and up your cocktail game, we've ranked some of the biggest brands below.