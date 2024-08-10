12 Ingredients That Will Improve Your Pulled Pork Sandwiches

There is so much to love about pulled pork sandwiches, especially during grilling season. It's hard to get enough of their soft buns filled with slow-cooked, tender, melt-in-your-mouth, smoky pork, which can carry complex seasonings and flavors. These popular sammies manage to hit different taste elements like salty, umami, sweet, and spicy, which makes each bite satisfyingly delicious. Many people have their preferred takeout or BBQ joint to get a pulled pork sandwich, but if you've ever made your own, you'll know how rewarding it can be to get it right.

While there are some common mistakes that you should avoid if you want to get the most out of your sandwiches — like undercutting the cooking time or shredding the finished product too much — pulled pork is generally pretty forgiving to cook. It's also a meal that can feed many mouths, so it's perfect for outdoor summertime gatherings like potlucks, picnics, and barbecues. It not only carries well, but everyone can also customize and assemble their own buns to fit their sandwich preferences.

With so many options for pulled pork sandwich toppings, you can put your own spin of them through simple but effective additions like pickles, coleslaw, and cheese — or get creative, and push the BBQ envelope even more. As a professional recipe developer, I've made pulled pork sandwiches countless times for both my business and my family. Here are some of the best ingredients to improve your pulled pork sandwich.