The Best Cut Of Pork To Slow Cook, According To An Expert

Making pork in a slow cooker is an easy technique to allow the meat to become flavorful and fall-off-the-bone tender. The first step, however, is to choose the best cut of meat — because not all cuts are equal when it comes to slow cooking. To help with your next slow-cooked pork dish, Tasting Table turned to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, to find out the best cut to use in your recipes.

"Pork butt, a bone-in cut from the shoulder of the pig, is excellent for slow cooking," Parente says. "With a great ratio of fat and connective tissue that breaks down during the cooking process, it makes for a tender, juicy meat that's great for dishes like pulled pork." This means that while the pork butt is cooking away on the counter, it will tenderize and fall apart, rather than overcook and dry out like some leaner cuts might. In addition to the chef's reasoning, another benefit is that pork butt, like pork shoulder, is relatively affordable and provides enough meat to feed a crowd.