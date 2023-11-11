This Is The Absolute Best Method For Adding A Rub To Pulled Pork

Smoked pulled pork is a recipe that demands time and effort but the end result is undeniably worth it. When prepared correctly, the pork becomes incredibly juicy and tender, falling apart with a gentle fork pull. In terms of flavor, plain pulled pork is already delicious thanks to the rendered fat and smoky notes. However, you can elevate it to the next level by applying a flavorful seasoning rub to the pork before placing it in the smoker.

Thankfully, the process of applying a rub is quite straightforward. Assuming you already have a good dry rub on hand, start by patting the cut of pork dry with paper towels to remove any surface moisture. Excess moisture on the skin can hinder the rub from adhering properly. Then, start coating the pork in a generous layer of your dry rub. Since pork cuts have uneven surfaces and various angles, be thorough to ensure an even layer of rub all over the pork.

After applying the rub, allow the seasoned pork to rest uncovered in the refrigerator overnight. For best results, place it on a rack inside a baking sheet to ensure better airflow around the pork, which will promote even drying. This step enhances the flavors from the rub, allowing them to penetrate the meat more deeply. When it's time to cook, take the pork out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Now you're all set — just place it in the smoker, and you're good to go!