A Splash Of Apple Cider Is The Key To Tender And Juicy Pulled Pork

Nothing beats the succulent, smoky flavor of excellent pulled pork, but one of the common issues when cooking it is to strike the balance between developing smokiness without allowing the meat to dry out. Tasting Table recipe developer Petar Marshall offers the perfect solution to this problem with his apple cider smoked pulled pork recipe. Apple cider and apple cider vinegar come together in this dish to give the smoked pork a subtle sweetness and reintroduce some moisture back into the cut of meat. Apple and pork are a classic flavor combo — just think of pork chops and applesauce.

Marshall evokes this flavor pairing with an innovative technique, by whisking together apple cider vinegar and apple cider. He then transfers the apple concoction into a spray bottle and sprays it all over the pork two hours into the smoking process. "Spraying comes in after two hours on the smoker because it would be too wet at first," he notes. From there Marshall sprays the entire pork butt every 30 minutes. "The spray is meant to help keep moisture once the meat starts to dry out," he explains. It continuously adds moisture to the meat and replenishes any juices lost during the smoking process. The proper term for this technique is spritzing, and it's commonly used when barbecuing and typically features a combo of vinegar and juice as Marshall uses.