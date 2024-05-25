12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Pulled Pork Sandwiches, According To A Professional Cook

There's little as satisfying as the tender, fatty, savory meat of pulled pork, and when you add all the fixings into a fluffy bun, you have the most incredible sandwich. Salty, sweet, smoky, and more, it makes for a delicious lunch, dinner, or snack for adults and kids alike. Plus, it's great for feeding a lot of people. While it's the type of food you can eat all year round, it's also the perfect food to take to a picnic, potluck, beach day, or barbecue, and as the weather gets warmer, these are all on the horizon.

The secret to a successful pulled pork that's soft and succulent is that it's cooked low and slow. It's the type of meat you simply cannot rush or the meat will be tough and hard to chew. It's a relatively easy piece of meat to cook if you know what you're doing, and it can be cooked both in your oven or a smoker. In fact, it's a good place to start if you're learning how to use a smoker, because it's a relatively forgiving cut. However, there are a few ways it can go wrong and leave you disappointed. As a professional cook and recipe developer, I've made pulled pork sandwiches countless times, making common mistakes and learning some tricks along the way. These are some of the mistakes that everyone makes with pulled pork sandwiches and how to avoid them.