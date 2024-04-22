The Ideal Amount Of Liquid To Use When Slow Cooking Pork, According To A Chef

Slow-cooked pork is a down-South delicacy, and finding the best methods to cook it shouldn't be taken lightly. The quality of the barbecue sauce, the best seasonings for flavoring it, and even the proper amount of liquid to use are all things to take into consideration. The latter is an important part of getting the best pulled pork, so we spoke to an expert to determine the right amount of liquid to use for slow-cooker pork.

Pulled pork should be obscenely tender with a delicateness that melts into your mouth with each bite. It takes adding the perfect amount of liquid to achieve this, and Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, has the formula. "When slow-cooking pork, I usually use enough liquid to leave a quarter of the meat uncovered, which usually comes out to a half cup of liquid per pound of meat," he explains. The 2:1 ratio uses just enough liquid to make the pork succulent without entering the mushy category. Using too much liquid runs the risk of diminishing the flavors that you've added to the pork.

Although the top part of the pork isn't submerged, the steam from the slow cooker provides plenty of moisture. In the heat of the enclosure, the pork begins to "sweat," keeping the meat juicy. If you don't use enough liquid, you could potentially wind up with dry or even burnt pork.