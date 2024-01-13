Doctor's Orders: Marinate Pork In Dr Pepper For Optimal Tenderness

Seasoned pork eaters know that the meat works well alongside something sweet. Whether it's marinated in apple cider, rubbed down with brown sugar, or finished off with a fruity glaze, the red meat's natural sweetness always tastes best when enhanced with another honeyed ingredient. In that vein, nothing works to flavor and tenderize the meat quite like Dr Pepper.

There's a long tradition of using soda for more than just drinking. While it's typically been relegated to desserts like chocolate cola brownies or 7-Up cake, soda works well as a meat marinade. Made of a blend of carbonic, citric, and phosphoric acids, the three are key in weakening the proteins found in meat, effectively tenderizing the flesh. Most sodas possess those key acids, but Dr Pepper is the top choice for pork due to its taste.

Often misclassified as a cola, Dr Pepper exists in a league of its own. The recipe comprises 23 closely-guarded ingredients, and its taste complements pretty much any pork recipe you can whip up. The soda is fruity, almost cherry-like, with smoky nuances of caramel and molasses. Rounded off with what we can only assume to be a blend of warming spices like nutmeg, clove, ginger, and of course, pepper, a 12-ounce can of the soda possesses enough flavor to drastically improve your favorite pork dish.