13 Ways To Add More Flavor To Roasted Vegetables

It's a good idea to get more vegetables into our diet whenever we can, and having roast veggies alongside a main meal is a quick and easy way to increase our intake. However, maximizing the flavor of those vegetables can sometimes seem like too much effort, and we end up making the same old dish every week. But adding more flavor to roast veggies isn't that difficult, and the difference to the final dish can be mind-blowing.

To serve as guides through this culinary journey, I asked two chefs to share their expert advice on how to add extra flavor to roasted vegetables. Classically trained chef and plant-forward nutritionist Jackie Newgent joins Ryan Forte — the executive chef at Carolina Farm Trust — in sharing their knowledge and substantial experience to offer a few key tips for getting the most out of veggies.

From adding lemon to choosing the best herbs, let's uncover techniques that will take your roast veggies from standard to absolutely delicious. Grab your oven pan and join me in exploring the world of roasted vegetables.