15 Facts You Need To Know About Nutritional Yeast

Some people consider plant-based diets limiting. However, for many new vegans, this dietary shift brings opportunity for culinary exploration. There are so many fruits and vegetables you can turn into vegan steak and plant-based seafood alternatives to try to help you forget about "the real thing." Nothing is impossible for an adventurous plant-based cook with a well-stocked pantry — even cheese. And that's where nutritional yeast comes into play.

While its name and uncanny resemblance to fish food may make this ingredient unappetizing, you shouldn't knock it until you try it. This umami-packed seasoning, known affectionately as "nooch," offers an irresistibly savory, cheesy goodness and a hefty dose of B vitamins and protein. It's the same yeast you'd add to bread, only deactivated and processed to transform it into a valuable tool for plant-based cooking. So, whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting out on your plant-based journey, you should always have nutritional yeast in your pantry to take your culinary creations to new heights. Here are some of the important things you need to know about nutritional yeast before you cook with it.