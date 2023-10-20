Nutritional Yeast Is The Key Ingredient For More Flavorful Pizza Sauce

Since probably the dawn of pizza, people have been arguing over what makes the perfect slice. There are passionate debates over the texture and thickness of the crust and the best choices of toppings, but any 'za aficionado can agree that a delicious sauce is a key component. And anyone who's ever had a fresh, homemade sauce or dined in Italy knows that not all sauces are created equal.

One lesser-known hack to impart a punch of umami, savory flavor to your sauce — plus a boost of nutrition — is adding nutritional yeast. The shelf-stable, yellow-hued yeast, casually referred to as nooch, is derived from the same yeast you'd use to make bread or beer but is an inactivated version. Instead of helping to leaven or brew, it adds a hearty flavor and punch of nutritional benefits to pizza sauce, and it can be stirred in at the same point you'd add dried herbs, salt and pepper, and other add-ins.

This flavorful sauce hack is the brainchild of recipe developer Melanie Hahn. "I love making homemade sauces of all kinds, but this one, in particular, is just so much better than jarred sauces," she told us of the recipe. She explained the addition of the nutrition yeast, "the special ingredient" in this sauce, is to thank for the depth of flavor and the boost of many added vitamins, minerals, and protein.