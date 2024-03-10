19 Tips You Need For Perfect Homemade Seitan

A committed meat eater might be puzzled at the sight of it, but seasoned vegans should be familiar with what seitan is, as it came on the scene long before Beyond Meat and other mainstream plant-based meat brands. In fact, it's been on the scene longer than any brand, ever — its Buddhist roots can be traced back centuries. But even if you think you already know everything about seitan, think again. Learning to incorporate more of this wheat-based vegan protein source into your diet is one thing, but making your own is a next-level challenge.

Surely, it takes more time, effort, and an immense desire to learn from your mistakes. And yet, just as baking your own bread, crafting vegan meat from scratch using pantry staples is immensely satisfying, each new attempt bringing you closer to perfection. Not only is it more affordable, it also allows you more control over texture and flavor, making you a more knowledgeable and skilled cook overall.