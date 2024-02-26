If You Don't Like Tofu, Try Seitan As A Versatile Alternative

Going for a meatless diet no longer means having a significantly smaller source of proteins to choose from. If you feel that you've exhausted every possible culinary preparation you can do with tofu, you can try the similarly soy-based (but significantly different) tempeh. However, if you want to expand beyond soy, there is seitan, a plant-based meat alternative that's made from wheat gluten.

Specifically, seitan is prepared by adding water to wheat dough, kneading the mixture, and then washing away the starch, leaving behind only the dough's strengthened, high-protein gluten. This is then shaped into strips, loaves, or other shapes reminiscent of meat and then baked or steamed, which is how you'd find pre-packaged seitan in the supermarket. While gluten is certainly dangerous for people who are allergic or intolerant to it, it is a perfectly safe protein option for those who aren't. In fact, eating a 3-ounce serving of seitan can already provide you with 15 to 21 grams of protein. This amount may even increase depending on any other protein-rich ingredients that have been added to the product.

Of course, two of the biggest considerations when looking for a plant-based meat alternative are taste and texture. Seitan is just as versatile as tofu since it can take on the flavors of the seasonings and other ingredients it is cooked with. Where it edges out the latter is in its texture: As a form of pure protein, it has a chewy mouthfeel that is similar to that of meat.