Tofu Vs Tempeh: What's The Difference?

Looking for plant-based alternatives to meat has become easier over the years, thanks in part to the wider exchange of culinary information, techniques, and products across different cultures. For example, while tofu has long been known and used as a meat substitute, tempeh is also becoming a more popular option as more people discover its culinary uses and benefits. Originally from Indonesia, it's now easier to find in American grocery stores. In fact, we've featured it in our recipes for meat-free cheesesteaks and sausages.

Although both tofu and tempeh are soy-based meat alternatives, they have key differences that make substituting one for the other impractical. There are certain dishes where one would be a better ingredient than the other. For folks who have specific dietary needs, discerning the respective nutritional benefits of each food item is necessary. Tofu and tempeh also have their own distinct prep and storage methods. It's best to know their respective qualities so that the next time you're planning to cook something protein-packed yet meat-free, you'll pick the right substitute that will enhance the taste and texture of your dish.