The Game Changing Ingredient For Flavorful Roasted Vegetables
Roasting vegetables is already an upgrade from steaming or boiling them, as the hot oven temperatures impart a depth of flavor and texture by caramelizing and charring your favorite veggies. Pairing them with spices, herbs and oil for even more flavor is commonplace, but for a more exciting dish, you can skip the traditional seasoning formulas and use vinaigrette for a game changing flavor boost.
At its most basic, vinaigrette dressing is a combination of oil and acid, a simple duo that lends itself to dozens of ingredients and combinations. Not only are there so many types of oils to choose from, but the acid can encompass a range of vinegars and citrus juices. Most vinaigrettes contain other ingredients like aromatics, mustard, spices, and herbs, creating an all-in-one source of flavor and fat for roasted vegetables. The hit of acid can even tenderize tough vegetables like broccoli or asparagus, while providing a refreshing tangy element.
If you're a salad eater, you probably have a jar or two of vinaigrette in your refrigerator already. You could even use the extra to dress your vinaigrette-roasted vegetables! To save time, store-bought versions are super easy to find and come in a range of flavors to pair with popular roasted veggies.
Vinaigrette and vegetable pairings
There's no real trick to seasoning your vegetables with vinaigrette; simply add the dressing to the raw veggies, tossing to coat, and then roast. You can alternatively let the vegetables rest for ten minutes to soak up all the flavor. A good rule of thumb with proportions is to use a quarter-cup of vinaigrette for every pound of vegetables. Drenching your veggies in vinaigrette will oversaturate them with liquid, and prevent them from crisping up in the oven.
To get you started with vinaigrette and veggie combos, savory, earthy roast potatoes would taste delicious with a simple Greek dressing. Most recipes feature a combo of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. A nutty, aromatic sesame-ginger and rice vinegar vinaigrette from this toasted sesame noodle salad recipe would complement the bitterness of roasted Brussels sprouts or nutty cabbage. Balsamic vinaigrette would bring a tangy sweetness to the umami-richness of roasted portobellos. It would also enhance the sweetness of roasted beets with some contrasting sour and fruity notes.
You can also toss carrots and parsnips in a Dijon and sherry vinaigrette for a sweet and spicy upgrade. A maple-mustard vinaigrette would pair well with roasted root vegetables like butternut squash and sweet potatoes. For a Southwestern inspired veggie roast, toss corn, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes in cilantro-lime vinaigrette. No one will think your roasted veggies are boring with the help of these zesty flavorings.