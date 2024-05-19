The Game Changing Ingredient For Flavorful Roasted Vegetables

Roasting vegetables is already an upgrade from steaming or boiling them, as the hot oven temperatures impart a depth of flavor and texture by caramelizing and charring your favorite veggies. Pairing them with spices, herbs and oil for even more flavor is commonplace, but for a more exciting dish, you can skip the traditional seasoning formulas and use vinaigrette for a game changing flavor boost.

At its most basic, vinaigrette dressing is a combination of oil and acid, a simple duo that lends itself to dozens of ingredients and combinations. Not only are there so many types of oils to choose from, but the acid can encompass a range of vinegars and citrus juices. Most vinaigrettes contain other ingredients like aromatics, mustard, spices, and herbs, creating an all-in-one source of flavor and fat for roasted vegetables. The hit of acid can even tenderize tough vegetables like broccoli or asparagus, while providing a refreshing tangy element.

If you're a salad eater, you probably have a jar or two of vinaigrette in your refrigerator already. You could even use the extra to dress your vinaigrette-roasted vegetables! To save time, store-bought versions are super easy to find and come in a range of flavors to pair with popular roasted veggies.