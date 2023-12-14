Transform Roasted Vegetables From Bland To Bold With Chili Crisp

Chili crisp is a centuries-old Chinese tradition that has become a culinary sensation, surpassing the sriracha craze preceding it. Made with spicy dried chilies and peppercorns, soybean paste, seasonings, oil, and a dash of sugar, chili crisp turns a basic bowl of fried eggs or steamed rice into a complex, gourmet meal. While you've probably drizzled it over stir-fries or noodles, chili crisp will also transform roasted vegetables into the boldest versions of themselves.

Roasting vegetables is an easy way to enhance their underlying flavors while also adding sweet caramelized notes. Furthermore, roasting vegetables creates tender, soft insides with slightly crisp, charred edges. While this may sound like a sufficiently tasty transformation, using chili crisp on your roasted vegetables will add yet another layer of texture and flavor.

True to its name, chili crisp has a higher ratio of minced or crushed dried chilies to oil, resulting in a delightfully crunchy texture. As a flavoring agent, chili crisp is at once spicy and savory, bursting with umami from the fermented soybean paste and MSG. The spicy, savory profile of chili crisp will complement those sweet caramelized notes and the bitter vegetal flavors in vegetables brought out by roasting. Plus, you get added crunch to contrast the tender and chewy oven-roasted textures of the vegetables.